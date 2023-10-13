Paul Joyce confirms Klopp’s biggest fear ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool may have entered the current international break off the back of a defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Brighton but we are still very much in the hunt for the Premier League title with Manchester City likely to be Jurgen Klopp’s biggest competitors.

Out next meeting with the champions comes away on the 25th of November but the Reds have been dealt another tough hand with the fixture, something which our manager certainly won’t be best pleased about.

As confirmed by Paul Joyce on X: ‘Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next’.



Given how public our manager has been over his hatred for having to play the early kick-off immediately after an international break, it really is remarkable that we’ve been given the poison chalice on so many occasions in the past eight years.

There’s no way anyone can argue that having more time after an international break wouldn’t benefit a side and, although we always face an opposition who has had the same amount of time to prepare as us, it will be hindering our performances.

Last time out we needed a huge effort against Wolves to comeback and claim victory and now once again, we’ve been dealt a tough hand but this time we face Pep Guardiola’s team.

It may actually benefit us that the club from the Etihad Stadium are likely to have a similar amount of players away on international duty themselves but it’s likely both managers will have plenty to say on this decision.

Let’s hope that we can rise to the challenge and produce an energetic performance, despite the lack of rest time that’s on offer to our players.

You can view the confirmation of the early kick-off against Manchester City via @_pauljoyce on X:

