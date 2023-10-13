‘Disgrace’: Liverpool fans react to ‘absolute joke’ decision that will infuriate Jurgen Klopp

Away to Manchester City. A 12:30 kick-off. Is it even surprising at this stage?

Paul Joyce reported on X that Liverpool have been punished — sorry, no, “awarded” — with yet another afternoon kick-off slot right after an international break – their third just this season alone.

Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 13, 2023

Understandably, the reaction on online as far as the Reds’ fanbase was concerned involved a collective eye roll at the apparent injustice of the scheduling decisions taking place behind the scenes.

Whilst we’re extremely reluctant to don a tinfoil hat and scream conspiracy theories, it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to feel like the club is being deliberately punished when we’ve had double the number of 12:30pm kick-offs to second-place Tottenham since Jurgen Klopp took the reins.

That surely can’t just be some wild coincidence? Especially when considering how outspoken the manager has been over scheduling concerns and the impact on player wellbeing.

Given that such concerns are surely more than reasonable and should be respected by broadcasters and Premier League officials alike, however, we do have to question why they continue to fall on deaf ears.

You can catch all the fan reaction below, courtesy of X:

But I am meant to believe that there is no conspiracy against Liverpool FC in the @premierleague.@FA_PGMOL You can do whatever you like, but you won't laugh last https://t.co/91Vw4YrAMN — Kufre-D-Principal▫️◽◻️ (@jgodwin2k2) October 13, 2023

A disgrace. They all hate Klopp for being ballsy enough to speak up and take them on, and my god it shows. https://t.co/uOJjbGhBXB — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 13, 2023

