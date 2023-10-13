(Video) Liverpool handed injury boost ahead of Merseyside derby at Anfield

Liverpool and Everton are set to lock horns at Anfield twice in the same week and ahead of the first fixture being played at our famous home stadium, a major injury boost has come the way of the Reds.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Merseyside derby, Matt Beard said: “Apart from [Niamh] Fahey, Leanne [Kiernan] and Shanice [van de Sanden], we’ve got a fully fit squad to choose from, which is great for me…

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms Klopp’s biggest fear ahead of Man City clash

“She [Roman Haug] will be playing with a mask. She’s been back in full training this week. We’re really looking forward to having her in the squad.”

After signing for the club only a few weeks ago, a broken nose for the former AS Roma Women star has ruled her out of action thus far.

READ MORE: Joe Gomez on close relationship with Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk

Now though, the club’s record signing is set to make a triumphant debut in front of a large crowd at the men’s traditional home stadium and this could be the perfect stage for the 24-year-old to mark her maiden appearance – hopefully with a goal and a victory!

You can watch Beard’s fitness update on Roman Haug and the rest of the squad (from 6:48) via @LiverpoolFCW on X:

✍️ EOTK Insider: Jarek Zajac – the collector with over 1,200 Liverpool autographs