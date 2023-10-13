‘Pole position’: Liverpool could agree first January transfer well before winter window after Pete O’Rourke update

Liverpool’s first potential transfer of the January transfer window is more than likely to come in the form of Fluminense’s Andre.

Pete O’Rourke reported for Football Insider that the Reds are ‘in pole position to agree a deal’ for the Brazilian holding midfielder, despite competition for the player’s signature.

“They are in pole position to agree a deal for Andre although they do face competition from other leading clubs,” the journalist wrote. “Liverpool have already submitted a big offer but Fluminese didn’t want to sell in the summer. This will heat up again soon.”

The Merseysiders are thought to be keeping an eye out for a No.6 they can develop amid concerns over the long-term future of the role.

READ MORE: Exceptional Liverpool youngster could now be fast-tracked to Klopp’s XI after Robertson injury blow

READ MORE: ‘Our information’: Trusted journo drops bombshell Liverpool development over sporting director role

Alexis Mac Allister, it’s worth emphasising, has been doing a terrific job regardless of the fact he’s currently being played out of position by Jurgen Klopp.

The Argentinian could, perhaps, be faulted for a turnover with disastrous consequences in the 2-2 draw with Brighton (if one is first willing to turn a blind eye to Virgil van Dijk’s ill-advised pass), though has otherwise utilised his abilities to our benefit this term.

At some point, we expect Wataru Endo to enter the fray on a more regular basis, though it certainly couldn’t hurt to have two natural holding midfielders competing for a first-XI spot going into the remainder of the campaign beyond the winter window.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…