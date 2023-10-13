Exceptional Liverpool youngster could now be fast-tracked to Klopp’s XI after Robertson injury blow

Andy Robertson’s injury blow is the first of the international break for Liverpool Football Club and, hopefully for Jurgen Klopp, the last.

Many would have reasonably assumed that backup option Kostas Tsimikas will be first in line to benefit from such unfortunate circumstances, though independent reporter Lewis Bower has suggested on X that one youngster could be in line for an accelerated introduction to the first-team. On a part-time basis at any rate!

There are certainly options available to Liverpool but Andy Robertson’s injury might accelerate Luke Chambers’ introduction to minutes in the team – likely from the bench in the Europa League. Wary of the balance between seniority and youth in such games but it would be nice. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) October 13, 2023

Luke Chambers is a highly-regarded prospect in the Academy, with Covering Liverpool journalist Neil Jones describing the teenager as a talent with ‘huge potential’.

Liverpool’s best gamble?

Given the nature of our new system and the need for a left-back to effectively tuck in as a left-sided centre-back in a back three when the right-back goes marauding into midfield, the 19-year-old in question could offer a viable solution.

It’s a lot to place on the shoulders of a young prospect, though, as Jarell Quansah has proved, opportunities are there for the taking.

Nonetheless, we’re hopeful that Robertson’s shoulder injury isn’t quite as serious as it appeared when he left the field of play in Scotland’s clash with Spain.

If he should face an extended spell in the treatment room, however, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Chambers fast-tracked into the first-team setup this term and competing for minutes with Tsimikas.

