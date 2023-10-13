(Video) Brilliant moment Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez exchange shirts after full-time whistle

Liverpool stars Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez faced off against each other last night in a World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Uruguay.

The spoils were shared with the latter netting an injury-time penalty to settle the score at 2-2.

The pair have a great relationship at Liverpool and Reds fans will love what happened after the full-time whistle as the two forwards exchanged shirts on the pitch.

Although the players were representing their respective nations it’s clear that all of Jurgen Klopp’s players have strong bonds with each other and that will only lead to stronger performances on the pitch.

Check the pair swapping shirts below via @SamuelLFC on X: