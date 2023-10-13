(Video) Luis Diaz plays huge role in build-up to Colombia’s second goal with immaculate sliding tackle

Luis Diaz may not have got himself on the scoresheet for Colombia last night but he played a huge role in helping his side go in front against Uruguay.

The Liverpool winger is known for his skilful, pacy and direct style of play on the left flank but it was a perfectly timed tackle that caught the eye of many last night.

Our No. 7 was played a poor pass from a teammate which was intercepted by the Uruguay defender.

Diaz was not ready to give up possession so cheaply, however, and tracked his opponent back at speed before completing an immaculate sliding tackle and coming away with the ball.

He then travelled at pace, riding a tackle in the process, before spraying the ball out wide to his teammate.

The ball was then crossed into the area and found the feet of ex-Everton man James Rodriquez who fired home emphatically.

The game finished 2-2 with Darwin Nunez netting a penalty in injury time.

Check Diaz’s work in the build up to Colombia’s second goal below via @LFCTransferRoom on X: