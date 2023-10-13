(Video) Mac Allister bamboozles entire Paraguay defence with mesmerising skill

Alexis Mac Allister was once again given the opportunity to star for his nation, as he was handed a start in midfield for Argentina and one moment in particular caught the eye.

Our No.10 was found with a well delivered corner and he attempted to unleash a shot on goal but as bad as this effort was, the 24-year-old soon made up for it.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez scores on international duty in clash against Luis Diaz’s Colombia

The former Brighton man pirouetted his way around five on-rushing defenders and managed to wriggle his way into the box, where he was very unfortunate to not be awarded a penalty.

This shows the confidence that our midfielder is playing with and perhaps the impact he can have if he’s allowed to feature in the attacking areas a little more often.

You can watch the skill from Mac Allister via @vanalfc on X:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…