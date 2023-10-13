(Video) Mac Allister bamboozles entire Paraguay defence with mesmerising skill

News Videos
Posted by

Alexis Mac Allister was once again given the opportunity to star for his nation, as he was handed a start in midfield for Argentina and one moment in particular caught the eye.

Our No.10 was found with a well delivered corner and he attempted to unleash a shot on goal but as bad as this effort was, the 24-year-old soon made up for it.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez scores on international duty in clash against Luis Diaz’s Colombia

The former Brighton man pirouetted his way around five on-rushing defenders and managed to wriggle his way into the box, where he was very unfortunate to not be awarded a penalty.

This shows the confidence that our midfielder is playing with and perhaps the impact he can have if he’s allowed to feature in the attacking areas a little more often.

You can watch the skill from Mac Allister via @vanalfc on X:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *