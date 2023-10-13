Milner heaps huge praise on ‘incredible’ Liverpool favourite who he’s played alongside more than anyone else during his career

James Milner left Liverpool in the summer after a spectacular eight years on Merseyside where he won every major trophy possible.

Another player to leave the Reds in emotional fashion at the end of last season was Bobby Firmino, a player that our former No. 7 has shared the pitch with on more occasions than anyone else during his lengthy career.

Now plying his trade at Brighton, 37-year-old Milner has heaped huge praise on his former Liverpool teammate and explained how the Brazil international was extremely underrated.

“Bobby was incredible,” Milner told the Premier League (via Liverpool Echo). “As a guy super chilled, super nice. Just nodded and smiled. I think that was him understanding my accent some of the time, but he never questioned it if he didn’t understand. A great guy to have around the place.

“As a player, receiving the ball in tight spaces, unbelievable. One touch in tight areas, scored big goals. Without the ball he was incredible as well – he used to win the ball back for us so many times, started the press, worked so hard.

READ MORE: Glen Johnson unsure as to whether 26 y/o Liverpool-linked PL forward can replace Mo Salah when he leaves Anfield

“He’s one of those players that I think unless you watched him every week or played with him, I don’t think you realise how good he is. He is incredible.”

Firmino was an immense player for Liverpool after joining the club from Hoffenheim back in 2015.

He mastered the false-nine role under Jurgen Klopp and was a instrumental figure as he went onto to win seven major trophies alongside Milner.

As the former Manchester City midfielder has highlighted, our old No. 9 was incredibly important to the side due to the work he did off the ball with his world-class pressing ability.

He also had the tendency to pop up with some massive goals too. He scored on his final appearance for the club last season against Southampton on the final day before completing a move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

The 32-year-old scored 111 goals and registered 72 assists in 362 appearances for the Reds (LFCHistory).

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…