How many games Andy Robertson misses as LFC star could be out for months

Andy Robertson could, theoretically, be out of action for Liverpool for as long as three months, depending on the severity of the injury.

The Athletic reports that the Scotland international has been flown back to Merseyside where he will undergo scans to determine just how much damage was caused by dislocating his shoulder in the clash with Spain.

Nidirect claim sports activity ‘involving shoulder movements’ should be avoided for a period of between six weeks to three months.

Hypothetically, assuming that the best outcome is achieved, Robertson will at least miss the following upcoming games:

21st Oct: Everton (H)

26th Oct: Toulouse (H)

29th Oct: Nottingham Forest (H)

1st Nov: Bournemouth (A)

5th Nov: Luton Town (A)

9th Nov: Toulouse (A)

12th Nov: Brentford (H)

A worst-case scenario would see the former Hull City star miss out on a further 10 fixtures, including clashes with Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal – a whopping 17 in total!

On the plus side, we’re very fortunate to have some pretty solid backup in the form of Greek international Kostas Tsimikas waiting in the wings to fill the gap.

Though, hopefully we won’t be without our tireless Scot for too extended a period of time this term!

