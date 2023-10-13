‘I’m told’: Transfer insider relays Liverpool’s January plans as big signing to be delayed to summer

Away to Manchester City. A 12:30 kick-off. Is it even surprising at this stage?

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to strengthen both in midfield and their backline, Pete O’Rourke has claimed.The Merseysiders are understood to be admirers of Piero Hincapie amid their ongoing desire to bolster the left side of the defence, though it would appear far more likely that the Reds snap up Fluminense’s Andre and hold off on signing a new centre-back until the summer window.

“Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie‘s agent has confirmed talks with the Reds about a possible move for the defender,” the journalist wrote for Football Insider.

“He claimed a deal will cost no less than £43million in the January window.

“However, I’m told that despite Liverpool’s willingness to bring in a left-sided defender – they are not likely to splash out for Hincapie in the next window.

“They showed interest in the Ecuador international in the summer but were shut down by Leverkusen.

“Liverpool are instead set to move for Fluminense midfielder Andre once again in January – and are not likely to bolster both positions.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men have yet to enter into a relative state of panic over their options in the heart of the defence, with Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Joel Matip filling in more than admirably when required.

Long-term, it’s a position we do clearly need to reinforce in light of the total lack of left-footed centre-halves available in the ranks to cover for Virgil van Dijk.

So far, the signs indicate that we could very well survive for much of the campaign (provided that Andy Robertson’s shoulder concern isn’t a sign of what to expect from the remainder of the international break).

It would be quite the shame for such a positive start to the campaign to be utterly derailed by a defensive injury crisis akin to what occurred in the 2020/21 season.

Fingers-crossed on that front, though we can’t blame the recruitment team for sticking to their principles and holding out for the right man.

