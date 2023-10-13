(Video) What Kostas Tsimikas just did on int’l duty will have LFC fans off their seats

Kostas Tsimikas proved pivotal in the opening stages of Greece’s clash with the Republic of Ireland, putting a sumptuous cross in the box for Giorgos Giakoumakis to convert.

The Liverpool ace’s national side currently find themselves 2-0 up against the Republic after Giorgos Masouras doubled the lead in stoppage time ahead of the first-half whistle.

It’s a positive reminder of what the former Olympiakos man can offer Jurgen Klopp’s men if he needs to fill Andy Robertson’s spot for an extended period of time.

