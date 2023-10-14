(Video) Alexander-Arnold delivers pinpoint cross moments after Maddison failed to beat first man

James Maddison was given responsibility of a free-kick we would all say was in ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold range’ for England, the Spurs man proceeded to hit the defender stood on the edge of the box and when the ball rolled out to our No.66 – he provided the perfect pass.

It calls into question why the Scouser wasn’t handed the dead ball situation but the cross he played was a first-time ball that found Jack Grealish with perfection.

An assist would have been registered to our inverted full-back but Ollie Watkins decided to steal the goal that would have been from the Manchester City man.

Whether or not our academy graduate gets the credit he deserves for the winning finish, the 25-year-old has shown the nation what we are all blessed to see every week.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s involvement in the England goal (from 2:59) via England on YouTube:

