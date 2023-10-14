(Video) Alexander-Arnold impresses for England as he plays full game at right-back

It seems everyone is searching for the best position for Trent Alexander-Arnold and despite listing him as a midfielder in the squad list, our No.66 was handed a start at right-back for his nation.

Playing the full 90 minutes in the role he has played most in his career, the Scouser impressed many with his ability on the ball and standing up to some stern defensive tests.

READ MORE: (Video) Jordan Henderson booed by England fans; Southgate questions supporters

The 25-year-old also played a key role in the winning goal in the match, again showcasing his unerring ability to find a pass that nobody else can.

It’s unknown where Gareth Southgate views the future of our inverted full-back but it’s nice to see him being appreciated on an international stage again.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s highlights for England courtesy of Channel 4 Sport (via FTS Highlights on YouTube):

✍️ EOTK Insider: Jarek Zajac – the collector with over 1,200 Liverpool autographs