(Video) Jordan Henderson booed by England fans; Southgate questions supporters

Jordan Henderson made the controversial decision to accept an offer from Saudi Arabia this summer and it’s safe to say it’s changed the opinion of many when it comes to our former captain.

This was clear at Wembley when the Al-Ettifaq midfielder captained the side but was booed by the home supporters when he was substituted off the pitch and his manager Gareth Southgate shared his thoughts on this after the match.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Nunez’s response to penalty question

The 53-year-old said: “I really don’t understand it. He’s a player who has won 79 caps for England and his commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional.

“His role in the group on and off the pitch is phenomenally important – he’s the one that has taken the likes of Jude Bellingham under his wing since he came into the squad. He’s a brilliant role model for all of the group in his professionalism and his approach”.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota handed gilt-edged chance three minutes after coming on for Portugal

Whether you agree with the decision to jeer our former captain or not, to say that you don’t understand it is rather blinkered from the England manager when it’s clearly in relation to the human rights offences of the nation the player now lives in.

There were so many better places for the Sunderland-born veteran to have moved after Anfield but he now must face the consequences of his actions, whether they’re fair or not.

You can watch Southgate’s comments on Henderson (from 0:22) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

✍️ EOTK Insider: Jarek Zajac – the collector with over 1,200 Liverpool autographs