Jordon Ibe makes long-awaited return to English football; named on bench in FA Cup

Jordon Ibe was one of our brightest prospects when Jurgen Klopp first took charge of the club in 2015 but it’s been far from straight forward for him since he left Anfield.

Bournemouth signed the southeast London-born attacker on a club-record fee in 2016 and he was reported to have a buy-back clause in his contract, such was the belief that he could go on to achieve more in the Premier League.

However, by 2020 he was released by the Cherries and since then the 27-year-old has managed one first-team appearance in three years with mental health issues and a broken leg affecting his progress at both Derby County and Adanaspor.

Now though, it seems that the former Wycombe Wanderers man has been convinced to return to football in the National League with Ebbsfleet United.

His new club reported (via ebbsfleetunited.co.uk): ‘Ebbsfleet United are pleased to announce publicly the signing of Jordon Ibe who is named in the squad this afternoon ahead of kick-off against Slough Town in the Emirates FA Cup’.

It’s great to see that our former No.33 seems to be physically and metnally ready to be back on the pitch again, as he has far too much talent for it not to be showcased at the highest possible level.

Speaking with his new club’s website, he said: “I just want to get back out there, show people what I can do again and play football.

“I’ve worked hard to be in a position where I am able to focus on football and believe in myself and my ability to contribute on the pitch. Being back out there is where I love to be and where I’m most happy but I needed to be healthy and prepared to give myself that chance.

“The way Ebbsfleet have helped me and put a process in place so I can be ready has been really supportive. I came in and have had to back myself and prove I’m here to succeed to earn my chance. The gaffer and staff have built up my fitness to the point where I’m ready to go with a ball and I’m really pleased to be able to concentrate on my game while at the same time being really supported.”

We all wish Jordon nothing but the best of luck in his return!

You can view confirmation of Ibe’s new club via @EUFCofficial on X:

🚨🔴⚪ NEW SIGNING! 🚨🔴⚪

The Fleet welcome former Liverpool, Bournemouth and Derby County player Jordon Ibe to the Kuflink Stadium. Read the details behind this latest arrival right here… ⤵️https://t.co/4DUvlbavGW pic.twitter.com/smevOXjjmj — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) October 14, 2023

