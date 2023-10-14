(Video) Jota handed gilt-edged chance three minutes after coming on for Portugal

Diogo Jota was once again started on the bench for Portugal by manager Roberto Martinez but he almost made the perfect case for being handed more minutes, in the dying embers of the game against Slovakia.

Being brought onto the pitch with his nation winning 3-2 in the 87th minute, our No.20 nearly sealed the victory after a Martin Dubravka save from a Joao Felix effort – fell at the feet of our striker.

With time and space on his side, the 26-year-old looked certain to score but instead fired it down the throat of the Newcastle United stopper.

Thankfully for the former Wolves man, the miss didn’t come back to bite him as his nation held on to win but he’s shown how often he finds himself in the right place at the right time.

You can watch Jota’s chance (from 6:10) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

