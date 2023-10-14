(Video) “Klopp has a point!” – Pundits finally back Jurgen in 12:30 KO complaints

Liverpool’s match with Manchester City was moved to another 12:30 kick-off and now finally people seem to be starting to see that Jurgen Klopp’s complaints about the fixture have some standing.

It was revealed by Paul Joyce that: ‘Third time this season Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next’.

This caused debate on talkSPORT with host Andy Goldstein, a Manchester United supporter, now even siding with our complaints about unfair these numbers are – stating the decision for us to have so many is “disgusting”.

It’s not as if our manager hasn’t been publicly critical every time we’ve been asked to play this fixture and these statistics show it’s not being fairly distributed at all.

You can watch the discussion on 12:30 kick-offs via @talkSPORT on X:

🔴 “This is the 14th time they’ve been in this slot after an international break under Klopp.” 😳 “That is terrible. Klopp has a point!” Andy Goldstein reacts to news of another #LFC game being moved to 12:30pm pic.twitter.com/1WsBZqfZel — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 13, 2023

