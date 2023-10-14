(Video) Liverpool fans will love Nunez’s response to penalty question

Darwin Nunez found himself on the scoresheet for Uruguay in their latest game against Colombia and after the match reporters quizzed him about how he dispatched his goal.

Our No.9 was handed the responsibility of a pressure penalty during injury time and was later asked if he was happy with how he took his penalty.

The 24-year-old smiled and then said: “Did you see it!”, before laughing and then exiting from the interviewers who were present.

It was a great insight into how confident the former Benfica man is at the moment and you can’t really argue against what he said, when it was such a great finish.

You can watch Nunez’s comments via @rodroopy_ on X:

