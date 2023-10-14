(Video) Van Dijk and Konate clash as pair go head-to-head on international duty

Virgil van Dijk captained a Netherlands side that welcomed a French team containing Ibou Konate, with the pair both starting and playing the full 90 minutes for their respective nations.

It’s often hard for two central defenders to meet during a game but one set piece allowed our No.5 an opportunity to compete for a header with his club captain.

Antoine Griezmann whipped a ball into the head of his countryman, who beat our No.4 in the air but his effort on goal was easy to collect for Bart Verbruggen.

However, the way in which the Dutchman reacted seemed to indicate there was a clash of heads between the Anfield teammates – although both men seemed okay and were fine to complete the game.

You can watch the clash of heads between Van Dijk and Konate (from 5:45) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

