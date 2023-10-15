‘I don’t actually know’ – Alexander-Arnold unsure about his best position but excited by midfield ‘evolution’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he doesn’t know what his best position is but the opportunity to show what he can do from a central midfield position is something that excites him.

The 25-year-old, who has won every major trophy possible with his boyhood club Liverpool, has reinvented the full-back role in recent years with his world-class passing ability.

Towards the back end of last season and during the early stages of the new campaign, however, the England international has been deployed in an inverted role by Jurgen Klopp which sees him step into midfield when his side are in possession – a tactic that allows our No. 66 to ‘control the tempo’ of games.

Alexander-Arnold started for England at right back against Australia on Friday night but was stepping into midfield at every opportunity, however.

He played a huge role in the only goal of the game as Ollie Watkins secured victory for the Three Lions at Wembley.

The Academy graduate seems to impress no matter where he plays but there have been constant question marks surrounding his defensive ability.

He gets a lot a more stick than he deserves but his quality going forward is simply too good to ignore.

It’ll be interesting to see how our German tactician decides to fit Trent into his starting XI moving forward but at the moment there’s not much competition at right back.

