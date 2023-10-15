Doak reveals the advice he’s receiving from Robertson and Salah with 17 y/o keen to remain ‘grounded’

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has revealed the advice he’s been receiving from senior figures at the club such as Andy Robertson and Mo Salah as he continues to bed-in to Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

The 17-year-old has made three appearances for the Reds so far this term and has impressed one each occasion with his direct, energetic and pacy style of play.

The former Celtic prospect has admitted that waiting for opportunities with the first team ‘can get frustrating’ but he’s eager to remain grounded and keep putting the work in on the training pitch.

“My family are good,” Doak said (as quoted by The Herald) with his grandad Martin, a former professional at Morton, a big influence. “They bring me right back down to earth. And the older players at Liverpool, like Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Mo Salah, quickly remind me, ‘Listen you’re only 17, you’ve not done anything yet, keep grounded and keep working hard’.

“My first few months when I was in and around it a lot, it was a bit “oh my god, that’s Mo Salah, that’s Andy Robertson. I was starstruck, but I settled in really quickly. They’re all really good. They’re all just normal lads.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities — much more than last season. I’m really enjoying myself when I get an opportunity but, at the same time, it can get frustrating because I’m not playing as often as I’m used to with the youth teams. I’ve just got to bide my time, but my time is coming. I’ve just got to stay patient. I have a good support group around me and they keep me grounded.”

There’s no doubt that the teenager has a very bright future ahead of him on Merseyside and it’s clear that Klopp is a huge fan of the winger.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss appears eager to give the Scotsman minutes whenever possible but ahead of Doak in the pecking order is Salah – arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever winger.

Our No. 50 will benefit from training alongside the Egyptian King – and our other world-class attacking options – and there’s no need to rush the Scotland U21 international into the side even if he has got bags of potential.

We look forward to seeing him shine when given the chance and it’s great to see he’s being well looked after in the senior squad.

