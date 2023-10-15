(Video) Yet another lively performance from Ben Doak as 17 y/o shines for Scotland U21s

Ben Doak has already made a number of appearances for Liverpool’s first team and a call up for the senior Scotland squad may only be around the corner if he continues to perform excellently.

The 17-year-old started for his nation’s U21 side against Hungary on Friday night and wreaked havoc amongst the opposition defence with his relentless dribbling and direct style of play.

He earned the Tartan Army a penalty in the first half which he calmly dispatched to put them 3-0 up and despite his small frame showcased his ability to hold the ball up and bring his teammates into the game.

Klopp will have been delighted with the teenager’s performance and let’s hope he has plenty more chances to shine in a red shirt this season.

