(Video) Wataru Endo involved in brilliant Japan goal against Canada

Japan are arguably one of the most underrated sides in the world at the moment when you consider some of their recent results.

They defeated both Germany and Spain at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and then thrashed the German’s again in their own backyard just last month.

Hajime Moriyasu’s have won their last five games and have scored at least four goals in each of those victories.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is the captain the side and was named in the starting XI for their 4-1 friendly defeat of Canada on Friday.

With the scoreline at 3-0 early in the second half, Japan grabbed their fourth with a delightful team move started by our No. 3 with a brilliant interception in the middle of the park.

His teammates then completed some intricate passes before the ball fell to Ao Tanaka who fired home emphatically.

Check out Endo’s involvement and the brilliant team move below via @jj_bull on X: