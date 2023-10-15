‘Not good’ – Ex-Red says Liverpool will now suffer as a result of recent ‘disaster’

The international break may give players the chance to meet up with their compatriots and represent their respective countries but it also creates opportunity for injuries.

Andy Robertson is more than aware of that having appeared to dislocate his shoulder during Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday night.

The extent of the 29-year-old’s injury is yet to be discovered but the knock is almost certainly going to rule him out of next weekend’s Merseyside derby – something which ex-Red Steve Nicol believes is ‘absolutely a disaster’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It’s not a good time for him or Liverpool, that’s for sure,” Nicol told ESPN (as quoted by HITC). “We have spoken about Liverpool’s back four being their Achilles heel.

“But one of the better defenders, in amongst an Achilles heel, is Robertson. He has been as consistent as anybody at the back four.

“So, it’s absolutely a disaster for Liverpool. Now, Tsimikas is going to have to play. And he isn’t particularly a great defender. You are now starting with two fullbacks, Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas, whose best part of their game is going forward and not defending. That’s not good.”

Andy Robertson has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world since his move to Anfield back in 2017.

The Scotland skipper wears his heart on his sleeve and gives his all when out on the pitch – something that is needed during derby matches, especially.

To lose his services for the visit of Everton to L4 would be a huge below but Kostas Tsimikas, who would be expected to deputise for the former Dundee United man, has stepped up on plenty occasions in the past.

Admittedly, the Greek Scouser is not at the same level of our No. 26 but we have confidence that he can do the job required against Sean Dyche’s side next week and help us towards a huge three points.

