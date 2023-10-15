Gravenberch says ‘crazy’ former LFC target has ‘good chance’ of winning Ballon d’Or one day

Ryan Gravenberch named Jamal Musiala as the most talented youngster he’s worked alongside yet in his professional career.

The 21-year-old described his old teammate at the Allianz Arena as a ‘crazy’ talent in one answer provided in a Reddit Q&A.

“He does crazy things also in training and also in training; he’s very good for his age, so I will choose Jamal Musiala,” the former Ajax man told Sky Sports.

When questioned on whether the Bayern starlet could win a Ballon d’Or, the Dutchman added: “I think one time in his life. Yeah.”

“Of course, he will improve, improve and will be better. So I think a good chance.”

READ MORE: How many games Andy Robertson misses as LFC star could be out for months

READ MORE: Ryan Gravenberch says 22-year-old Liverpool player is absolutely ‘crazy’ in training

What could have been…

The links, perhaps, weren’t quite so concrete between Liverpool and Bayern Munich for the Golden Boy finalist.

The Mirror (via Sky Sports) did report as recently as 2022 that we were weighing up a move for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder.

Alas, our priorities have very much changed a year on, with a young holding midfielder and left-footed centre-back climbing to the top of the shortlist.

We can only imagine just how exciting a combination it would have been, of course, had the pair both found their way to Merseyside.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…