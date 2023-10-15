Don Hutchison says ‘Rolls-Royce’ Liverpool man is his player of the season so far

Liverpool can be pleased with how their four summer signings have performed during the early stages of their Anfield careers and it’s perhaps no surprise that Don Hutchison has named one of them as his player of the season so far.

Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch are still finding their feet but have showed already why Jurgen Klopp was eager to bring the pair to Merseyside from the Bundesliga.

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, has showed glimpses of his huge potential despite being played slightly out of position in a defensive midfield role.

It is, however, Dominik Szoboszlai who has caught the eye of most Reds supporters since the start of the season with the Hungary captain playing every single minute of our eight Premier League games so far and settling into the side instantly.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, in my opinion, is just a Rolls-Royce of a player,” he told ESPN (via The Boot Room).

“I’d seen him quite a few times when he was playing for Hungary and playing in the Bundesliga. And I knew how good he was, but to come into this Liverpool team in a team that’s had quite a few red cards already and still standing out, for me, I think he’s player of the season.”

What a signing the 22-year-old has proved to be already.

Many expected the dynamic midfielder to need time to adjust to the intensity of the Premier League following his move from RB Leipzig but he really has hit the ground running.

He oozes class and his quality passing and shooting ability has already seen him compared to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Our midfield now looks a lot more composed than it did last term and if we have can have some luck with injuries this season there’s no reason why the campaign can’t be a successful one!

