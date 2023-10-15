(Video) Szoboszlai continues his fine form with quality performance for Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running at Liverpool following his summer move from RB Leipzig and the 22-year-old continued his fine form for Hungary as they defeated Serbia 2-1 yesterday.

The dynamic midfielder started in a slightly advanced role behind the striker but appeared to cover every blade of grass with his relentless energy both on and off the ball.

His quality and work rate has already seen him become a huge favourite at Anfield and it’s no surprise that he’s already captaining his country at such a young age.

The £60m man oozes class so let’s hope he can return back to Liverpool injury-free ahead of the Merseyside derby next weekend!

