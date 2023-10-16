Klopp very keen: Liverpool among suitors for £17.3m prodigy who set 2 club records on one day

Liverpool are reportedly among several English clubs keeping an eye on a teenage prospect who set two club records in one game in August.

On Monday evening, Florian Plettenberg took to social media to report of the Reds’ interest in Schalke 04 starlet Assan Ouédraogo, with Jurgen Klopp especially keen on the 17-year-old, who’s valued at €20m (£17.3m) by his current club.

The journalist posted on X: “Liverpool and especially Jürgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo! The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from @s04 has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m.”

He added that Everton and Brighton are also interested in the Germany under-17 international, who became a European champion with his country at that age grade earlier this year.

🆕 Liverpool and especially Jürgen #Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan #Ouedraogo! 🔴 The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from @s04 has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m. Next to #LFC more clubs from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 are interested: Everton &… pic.twitter.com/wYOFK7QI30 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 16, 2023

Ouédraogo has been a rare chink of light amid a dismal start to the season for Schalke, who find themselves on the cusp of the 2.Bundesliga relegation zone having only dropped down from the top tier in May.

In their 5-3 defeat to Hamburg at the outset of the campaign, the 17-year-old became the youngest-ever player to feature for the Gelsenkirchen club, and he needed just 22 minutes to make further history as their youngest-ever goalscorer that day (bundesliga.com).

The teenager has evoked comparisons with a certain Xabi Alonso due to his playing style, given his penchant for building attacks from deep.

He’s also earned glowing praise from Schalke legend and World Cup winner Olaf Thon, who gushed: “He has everything, game intelligence, speed, teamwork, goal threat and he can play the final pass.” (bundesliga.com)

Ouédraogo certainly appears to be a highly prodigious young talent who, not unlike Ben Doak, has made a massive impact in his first few senior appearances. It’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool take their reported interest much further in the weeks and months ahead.

