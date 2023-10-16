‘Only a matter of time’ – Charlie Adam believes Liverpool gem is set for major career milestone

Charlie Adam believes that one Liverpool youngster isn’t far away from being given a senior international debut.

Following Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2024 with two matches to spare, there have been calls for Ben Doak to be included in Steve Clarke’s squad for those games next month, having looked very impressive for his club since the summer.

The former Anfield midfielder believes that the 17-year-old’s cause has been helped by the profile of playing for a club of LFC’s stature and wouldn’t be shocked to see him getting the call-up in November.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Adam said of the teenager: “Everybody at Liverpool loves him. He is energetic. He’s direct and it’s only a matter of time before Steve will pick him. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the squad. If he wasn’t playing for Liverpool, would he be in the squad?”

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott grabs an assist in dramatic conclusion to England U21 clash

READ MORE: Steve Clarke’s comments hint at how long Liverpool might have to cope without Andy Robertson

It shows just how much Doak has caught the eye that, after just eight senior appearances for Liverpool amounting to just under 200 minutes (Transfermarkt), he’s been talked up as a possible debutant for a Scotland team who were among the first seven nations to qualify for Euro 2024.

Clarke’s side having already secured their place at the finals might give the 60-year-old the luxury of experimentation for the November double header, with a view to seeing if any wildcards can burst through to put their hand up for a seat on the plane to Germany next summer.

Whether he believes the Anfield youngster is ready for a senior debut in a month’s time is another matter, but the 17-year-old hasn’t looked out of place among Jurgen Klopp’s side when he’s featured in recent weeks.

If Doak wins a first senior Scotland cap against either Georgia or Norway, it’d cap a phenomenal 2023 for a gifted young footballer with an incredibly high ceiling.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…