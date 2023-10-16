Harvey Elliott defends Jordan Henderson after England booing

Jordan Henderson’s exit from Liverpool caused mass debate within the footballing world and after England fans showed our former captain what they thought of his decision, Harvey Elliott has had his say.

The 20-year-old said (via The Mirror): “It’s upsetting, Hendo is a massive inspiration, not just to myself but to many around the world, for what he has done for England and English football it’s not nice to see.

“It’s his decision, it’s his career. As a nation we need to get behind these players and support them. It wasn’t nice, but knowing Hendo I’m sure it hasn’t fazed him.

“He’s a positive-minded player and person. He just wants to do the best for himself in his career. Everyone is behind him.”

It’s clear that our No.19 really looks up to his former club captain and you can’t say that he hasn’t had an inspirational career for anyone connected to our club or this country.

However, the Sunderland-born midfielder decided that a move to Saudi Arabia was best for him and his family but the repercussions of this have been felt.

To be booed by his own supporters inside Wembley would have hurt our former No.14 and for Gareth Southgate to say he didn’t understand the reasons for it – shows how blinkered they both seem to be.

The human rights within the middle eastern nation, particularly for those in the LGBTQIA+ community, is enough reason to be upset by the decision made by the 33-year-old.

You can’t disregard everything that came before a transfer to Al-Etttifaq and it’s nice to see ex-Anfield teammates backing their mate but this is a backlash entirely of Jordan Henderson’s making.

