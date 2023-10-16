(Video) Harvey Elliott channels his inner Firmino with sublime finish in England U21 training

It seems that Bobby Firmino might’ve passed on a few tips and tricks to Harvey Elliott during their time together at Liverpool.

One of the myriad reasons why the Brazilian was so adored at Anfield (and will continue to be) was his penchant for a no-look finish, diverting the ball to the net despite turning his head away from goal.

The current Reds ace also boasts that kind of ice-cool composure, as he showed on the training pitch during international duty.

A video posted on England’s official YouTube channel showed the under-21s preparing for tonight’s European Championships qualifier against Ukraine, with Elliott making a shooting drill look stupendously easy.

The highlight of the 20-year-old’s showreel was a Firmino-esque no-look finish, with the youngster looking across at the teammate who crossed the ball into him as he tucked it beyond the goalkeeper with finesse.

Harvey certainly doesn’t lack for confidence, and rightly so with finishing like that!

You can view Elliott’s no-look training ground goal below (from 4:30), via England on YouTube: