(Video) Gary Neville includes £150k-p/w Liverpool titan as part of his perfect Premier League player

Gary Neville selected one Liverpool star to form part of his ‘perfect’ Premier League player.

The Sky Sports pundit was asked to name which players would combine to form the ultimate top-flight footballer, with the 48-year-old opting for the legs of Jack Grealish, the body of Adama Traore and the head of Kevin De Bruyne.

When it came to selecting which goalkeeper’s hands would be included, the ex-Manchester United defender had one clear answer, stating: “Hands, hands, I’m going to go for Alisson because I think he’s the best goalkeeper in the league and in the world.”

Rarely will Liverpool fans be so aligned with Neville as they’ll undoubtedly be regarding his verdict on the £150,000-per-week stopper (Capology), who’s routinely performed heroics at Anfield ever since joining the Reds in 2018.

As per FBref, the 31-year-old has overperformed on his post-shot expected goals by 18.6 throughout the duration of his Reds career, which speaks volumes for his remarkable consistency.

