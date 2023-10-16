(Video) Harvey Elliott grabs an assist in dramatic conclusion to England U21 clash

Harvey Elliott captained England’s under-21s as they succumbed to a late defeat away to Ukraine in their European qualifier this evening, although he at least ended the game with a goal contribution.

Lee Carsley’s side found themselves 2-0 down at half-time but recovered to draw level in the closing minutes, and it was the Liverpool man who provided the assist for the equaliser.

His cross from the right made its way to Charlie Cresswell, who applied the finishing touch from inside the six-yard box.

Unfortunately for Elliott and his teammates, their joy was short-lived as the home side struck a stoppage time winner to down the European under-21 champions.

