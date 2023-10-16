Liverpool still interested in Mac Allister-esque £30m wizard they’d wanted in summer – report

One name which did the rounds heavily during the summer when it came to Liverpool transfer rumours is still believed to be on the agenda at Anfield.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, the Reds remain interested in a move for Khephren Thuram, who’s also believed to be a strong target for Juventus as they seek to follow in our footsteps and revamp their midfield.

The Nice youngster is a player who was very much ‘appreciated’ on Merseyside earlier this year (Fabrizio Romano), with Neil Jones saying that the 22-year-old had ‘definitely been identified as someone Liverpool want’, amid reports that the Ligue 1 club had set a £30m asking price (Daily Express).

Thuram’s name cropped up regularly as a Liverpool target prior to the European Under-21 Championship, during which he featured in the France team which reached the quarter-finals.

That was before they secured the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, the second of four midfield additions at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman can play as either a defensive or central midfielder and has been deployed solely in the latter role so far this season (Transfermarkt).

As per FBref, he’s deemed stylistically similar to Alexis Mac Allister and excels at carrying the ball upfield himself, ranking among the top 6% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for progressive carries (3.42) and successful take-ons (1.73) per 90 minutes.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will go after him in January with the same vigour as in the summer, considering that our midfield has been extensively restocked in the meantime.

However, if these reports prove to be accurate, it shows that Thuram remains very much on the agenda at Anfield and hasn’t been forgotten about despite the numerous additions in his area of the pitch over the last few months.

