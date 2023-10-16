Liverpool reporter shares why FSG put the brakes on Schmadtke’s pursuit of summer transfer target

A reliable reporter has explained why Liverpool pulled out of the race for one of their primary summer transfer targets, despite Jorg Schmadtke’s work in trying to get the player in question.

The Reds made three separate bids for Romeo Lavia but each was turned down by his then-employers Southampton, who eventually sold him to Chelsea in a £58m deal (BBC Sport).

In a report for The Athletic on Monday, James Pearce has outlined that the Anfield sporting director was thwarted in his efforts by FSG’s wish not to pay over the odds for the 19-year-old.

The journalist wrote: “Schmadtke came in for criticism externally in August when Liverpool missed out on the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both joined Chelsea instead.

“That was not the case internally given that Liverpool were late entrants into the race for Caicedo and the fee was agreed with Brighton before the player turned them down.

“As for the failed Lavia bids, Schmadtke was restricted by the owners’ reluctance to go beyond their valuation of the young Belgium midfielder.”

While many Liverpool fans frequently criticise FSG for being overly parsimonious in the transfer market, in this instance they may be thankful for the owners’ refusal to budge on their stance.

For Southampton to demand more than £50m for a player who only had one season of regular senior football to his name was ludicrous, and the Anfield hierarchy were quite right to feel that the club could get better value elsewhere.

The Reds duly did just that in signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for £34m (BBC Sport) two weeks later, obtaining a 21-year-old midfielder who’d accrued almost a century of league appearances and played 20 times in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

Albeit that he’s been nursing an injury, Lavia has yet to make his debut for Chelsea two months on from joining them. By contrast, Liverpool’s latest recruit either scored or set up a goal in each of his first three starts for the club, becoming the first man to do so in 21 years.

Missing out on the Belgian felt like a hammer blow at the time considering how much effort Schmadtke had put into trying to land him, but had FSG wavered in their stance and bankrolled a £58m transfer, we almost certainly wouldn’t have signed Gravenberch.

It’s still early days in both midfielders’ time at their respective clubs, but the initial signs are that Liverpool were right to hold out for what’s looking like much the better deal.

