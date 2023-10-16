(Video) Lloris and Martinez better than Alisson says TikTok user; can’t even pronounce their names

Liverpool supporters all have a high opinion of Alisson Becker but it seems that some football fans aren’t too convinced of his talents, ranking him below several of his peers in the Premier League.

Speaking on his TikTok account, ‘Simple Simon’ named the top five stoppers in the division in this order: ‘Nick Pope, Alisson Becker, Hugo Lloris, Emi Martinez, Ederson’.

On the face of it, it’s not the worst list but there’s many issues – like the fact that Tottenham Hostpur’s ‘keeper isn’t their first choice anymore and that he pronounced his name “Lorez”.

Calling the Aston Villa stopper “Martinelli” doesn’t really help much either and it’s fair to see we don’t need to take too much notice of this social media user.

You can view the controversial thoughts on Alisson via @simple.simon.8 on TikTok:

