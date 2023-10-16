European outlet claims Liverpool have ‘strong interest’ in £90k-p/w tank Schmadtke rued selling

According to one Italian media outlet, Liverpool have a very keen interest in a player who Jorg Schmadtke once sold, much to his regret.

Valter De Maggio, director of radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli, said on Radio Goal (via Napoli Magazine): “There is strong, strong interest in Victor Osimhen from Liverpool. Then we will need to understand if the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent whether it is renewed or not.”

As per The Mirror, the current Anfield sporting director sanctioned the sale of the Nigerian striker to Charleroi for a paltry £3m when he was at Wolfsburg in 2019, which the 59-year-old later admitted was a mistake on his part.

Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen goes all the way back to 2020, when Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli was so determined to land the striker (who was then at Lille) that he locked him in a hotel for three days before the player agreed to sign for the Serie A club (Tuttosport, via Football Italia).

The £90k-per-week marksman (Capology) has a mammoth 65 goals in 111 games for his current club, with 26 of those strikes coming in their runaway title triumph last season (Transfermarkt).

He’d also begun the current campaign in flying form, netting six times in eight league matches prior to incurring a muscle injury in recent days (Transfermarkt).

However, if Liverpool are genuinely interested in Osimhen, they’d have to dig deep into their pockets to land him, with reports earlier this year that Napoli value the 24-year-old at a gargantuan £150m (football.london).

In all honesty, as much as we’d love to have such a prolific striker at Anfield, we can’t see the Reds spending a nine-figure transfer fee on one of the strongest areas of their current squad, as much as Schmadtke might like to atone for letting the Nigerian leave Wolfsburg on the cheap four years ago.

