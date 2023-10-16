Andy Robertson’s 8-word social media post had one Liverpool teammate leaping into the replies

Andy Robertson had one of his Liverpool teammates jumping into the replies of the Scotland captain’s latest Instagram post.

The 29-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in his country’s 2-0 defeat to Spain last Thursday, in which case he could be sidelined for as long as four months (90min).

However, the left-back and his international colleagues had reason to celebrate three days later as La Roja’s 1-0 win over Norway confirmed both their place and Scotland’s at the finals of Euro 2024.

Robertson took to Instagram to revel in qualification for the tournament, posting a series of photos along with the caption: “What a special group!!! SEE YOU IN GERMANY”.

His Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo was prominent among the replies, leaving clapping and fire emojis to register his congratulations to the Scotsman.

It was a lovely touch by the Dutchman to congratulate his club colleague following the aforementioned body blow, and even with the capable Kostas Tsimikas ready to step in, it’s nonetheless a big blow for the Reds to have the 29-year-old ruled out for the foreseeable future.

At least Scotland’s qualification quickly put a smile back on Robertson’s face following his injury setback, with our number 26 becoming the third Liverpool player in recent days to be bound for Euro 2024, with Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota also now able to start planning for Germany in eight months’ time.

Congratulations to the three of them – just don’t get injured at the tournament next summer, please!

