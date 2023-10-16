(Video) Mo Salah leaves ex-EPL midfielder kicking thin air with deft skill during Egypt friendly

There were no goals in the first half of the international friendly between Egypt and Algeria this evening, but Liverpool star Mo Salah still conjured a brilliant piece of skill which bamboozled one opponent.

Shortly before half-time in Cairo, the visitors had a corner as they hoped to capitalise on the home side earlier being reduced to 10 men.

It was played towards Sofiane Feghouli on the edge of the penalty area but instead it was the Reds attacker who got to the ball first, casually flicking it away from danger and leaving the Algerian midfielder swiping at thin air.

Salah’s swift counterattack was ended just short of the halfway line, but not before he’d made the former West Ham player looking a tad foolish!

