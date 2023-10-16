(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri proves Luis Diaz right with another worldie for Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri only scores good goals it seems and this was proven once again, as the 32-year-old scored on international duty with a trademark finish from the diminutive talent.

After being selected by Luis Diaz in his all-time Liverpool five-a-side team, it seems that the Colombian’s backing of the fellow former No.23 was right.

The Chicago Fire man picked up the ball on the edge of the box and dispatched a perfect curling effort into the top corner of Sergey Ignatovich’s goal.

It seems like we witness a moment like this several times a season from the former Stoke City attacking midfielder and you really can’t deny his obvious abilities.

You can watch Shaqiri’s goal (from 0:16) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

