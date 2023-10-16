(Video) Van Dijk and Tsimikas share friendly moment prior to Greece v Netherlands

They may be on opposite sides tonight, but Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas couldn’t resist sharing a friendly moment prior to the crunch Euro 2024 qualifier between Greece and Netherlands.

The Liverpool duo will likely be playing next to each other against Everton next Saturday, and their mutual fondness was apparent in the moments prior to kick-off in Athens.

As the Dutch players – led by the Reds centre-back and captain – made their way to their Greek counterparts for the traditional pre-game formalities, the spate of high-fives gave way to a heartwarming hug between the Anfield teammates.

Never mind that Van Dijk and Tsimikas were about to line up against one another; the respect and affection between them simply couldn’t be ignored!

You can view the pre-match exchange below, via @vanalfc on Twitter/X: