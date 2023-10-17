John Aldridge identifies perfect Mo Salah replacement: “You have to go and get them”

John Aldridge has urged Liverpool to go out and secure as close to a like-for-like replacement for Mo Salah should the Egyptian depart next summer.

The 65-year-old did name teenage sensation Ben Doak as a possible candidate for the long-term, though highlighted the need for an instant-impact player at the peak of their powers.

“If Salah does go, which is likely because of his contract situation and other things considered, Liverpool have to look at who is the best right-sided player that provides 20 goals plus a season while creating goals for others. You have to go and get them,” the former Red wrote in his column for the Echo. “Young Ben Doak has got years in him and could be one for the future, but it has to be someone in their peak at 26 or 27, who has been there and done it.”

The former Roma hitman has been in superb form for the Reds already this term, registering 10 goal contributions in as many games between the English top-flight and Europa League.

READ MORE: After Robertson: Liverpool’s bad injury luck continues as Reds attacker out for undefined period

READ MORE: Paul Gorst responds to suggestion $275bn-rich Sheikh could now go and buy Liverpool

How do you go about replacing Mo Salah?

The short and simple answer is that you quite probably don’t.

Aldridge is on to the right idea, in our minds, when it comes to filling either the creative or goalscoring vacuum in the frontline.

Whilst his suggestion of former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is far from being a poor one, we’d argue that we might be better placed scouring the market either for a creative monster or a younger player who could replicate Salah’s traits in the long-run.

Perhaps of as similar mould as possible around a similar age profile (25) to what the Egyptian King was when he first made his switch away from the Serie A.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre transfer latest, Liverpool & Bayern’s tug-of-war over Max Eberl, what could have been with Manu Kone and much more!