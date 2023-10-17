(Video) Andy Robertson names ex-Man Utd striker as dream teammate

Andy Robertson is fully committed to being a Liverpool player but there is also a big love in his footballing life that exists for another club and that has shone through in a controversial way.

Speaking with the Premier League, our left-back was amongst a host of players who were asked to reveal the player, past or present, that they would pick to play alongside from the Premier League era.

The captain of Scotland’s response was: “Henrik Larsson when he played with Man United”.

Although there’s a clear reference to Manchester United here, we can take some solace from the fact it’s solely down to the Swede’s contributions to Celtic that has caused the love for the striker.

You can watch Robertson’s comments on Larsson via @premierleague on X:

Which player would you choose? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2kxKmCZNT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2023

