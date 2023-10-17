Andy Robertson shows his class with Scotland message despite injury

Andy Robertson may well be facing surgery because of the shoulder injury he picked up on international duty and in what must be a terrible situation, our left-back has shown his class once again.

Taking to his social media, the captain of his nation posted:

Nothing more than you deserve!! What a man @liamm_kelly 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/m3XTJTejvj — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 17, 2023

It’s great to see how seriously the defender takes his role as captain, as this shows great leadership to be able to send such a message even at a traumatic time.

We all know that Kostas Tsimikas is an able deputy but given the amount of games in the league and cups, we need to be able to rotate in his position and that could lead Jurgen Klopp to a selection headache.

It will either mean a dip into the academy or a rotation of playing someone out of position, either a Stefan Bajcetic push back out in a defensive role or we could see Joe Gomez pushed over there.

It’ll be an interesting proposition and we could even see Luke Chambers given a chance in the times when the boss needs to rotate his team.

