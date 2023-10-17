Ben Jacobs now clarifies whether Sheikh Jassim would consider buying Liverpool

Sheikh Jassim is understood to not be interested in engaging in a process to buy another football club as things currently stand.

Ben Jacobs shared the update in question, contradicting rumours linking the Qatari banker with the likes of Tottenham and Inter Milan.

“Sheikh Jassim’s withdrawal is understood to be total,” the CaughtOffside columnist exclusively informed Empire of the Kop’s sister site. “The offer has not been left on the table in any capacity. And despite links with Spurs and Inter, I am also told as it stands he is not considering buying another football club.”

On that basis, it’s fair to assume that Liverpool are likewise not under serious consideration after the Qatari withdrew from negotiations with the Glazer family over the possible changing of hands of Manchester United.

It’s an update that may, perhaps, frustrate certain sections of our online fanbase who fail to see how such a change in ownership on our end would utterly contravene the club and general fanbase’s core values.

Fortunately, with investment secured from Dynasty Equity, and Fenway themselves keen to reflect and protect our values for the most part, supporters can expect the side to remain in the hands of the American group for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, a new dawn with Liverpool 2.0 can inspire just as much success as the first iteration of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure and keep the focus on the football rather than events happening behind the scenes.

