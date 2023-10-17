Paul Gorst responds to suggestion $275bn-rich Sheikh could now go and buy Liverpool

Liverpool’s owners, FSG, comfortably put to bed suggestions of a potential change of ownership after agreeing to sell a minority stake to Dynasty Equity after u-turning on the prospect of a full sale earlier in the year.

Sheikh Jassim, however, has since been urged to exact retribution on club rivals Manchester United (Daily Mail) after failing to secure ownership by attempting to snap up the Reds instead – a prospect Paul Gorst rightly challenged with his tweet this morning.

Liverpool would like to see proof of funds and existence. Not necessarily in that order… https://t.co/jkTmJmqdTx — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 16, 2023

It’s understood that the Glazer family will continue negotiations with Sir Jim Ratcliffe following the INEOS managing director’s offer of £1.4bn for a 25% stake.

Just how much is Sheikh Jassim worth?

Pinning down just how much backing Sheikh Jassim has behind him is a difficult question to answer given his own individual wealth is only ‘estimated’ to be around $1.5bn.

However, the Qatar Islamic Bank chairman would surely be able to draw on his family’s collective wealth of roughly $275bn, as reported by Sporting News.

Either way, we would have serious reservations about a member of the Qatari royal family, or any royal family or state-linked entity for that matter, having control of Liverpool Football Club.

Regardless of what Sheikh Jassim’s plans are after his failed involvement in the Manchester United bidding process – he shouldn’t be allowed any involvement over at Anfield as far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned.

