‘My understanding is…’ – Journalist drops encouraging claim over key Liverpool figure’s future

A reliable journalist has dropped an encouraging claim regarding the future of one key figure at Liverpool.

Earlier this year, Jorg Schmadtke took over as the Reds’ sporting director on a short-term basis, with the 59-year-old expected to spend no more than one season at Anfield.

However, according to Graeme Bailey, the German might yet be enticed to remain on Merseyside beyond next summer, with the club’s hierarchy taking a very positive view of the business that he oversaw in his first transfer window at LFC.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, the journalist said of Schmadtke: “My understanding is that he could very well stay. They thought he did a very good job in the summer window. They failed to get [Romeo] Lavia or [Moises] Caicedo but it wasn’t through a lack of agreement.

“Liverpool did their job. It was the players who didn’t agree to a deal, which isn’t technically Schmadtke’s fault. He was getting the deals done.”

There have been reports in recent days of Liverpool eyeing up former RB Leipzig director Max Eberl to take over from Schmadtke next year, although Bailey’s comments suggest that a changing of the guard mightn’t be imminent.

The incumbent recruitment chief has by and large had a successful first transfer window at Anfield, navigating numerous departures by landing four new midfielders for the club, two of whom (Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch) already look like masterstroke acquisitions.

For less than what Chelsea ultimately paid for Lavia and Caicedo, the German overhauled the Reds’ midfield and, as Bailey pointed out, did all that he could with some of the proposed deals which fell through because of circumstances outside his control.

Schmadtke’s legacy won’t be judged by one transfer window alone, so ideally he’ll follow up his astute summer business with a couple of shrewd January captures.

Whether he’s still at Liverpool beyond the end of this season remains to be seen, but on the basis of what he’s done so far, few supporters would complain if he’s still our sporting director this time next year.

