Ryan Gravenberch has made feelings clear on ‘absolutely sensational’ player LFC could now steal from European rival

Bayern Munich officials will be positively green at the thought of Liverpool snapping up yet another one of their highly-rated talents should Jamal Musiala be open to a move.

The Merseysiders signed Ryan Gravenberch at the last minute this summer following a change of position on the Bavarians’ part and now it seems that his former teammate and Golden Boy nominee could potentially also follow suit.

Christian Falk reported on X on Tuesday afternoon that Jurgen Klopp’s men are ‘interested’ in the 20-year-old amid an ongoing impasse between club and ‘absolutely sensational’ (according to John Terry on BeIN Sports, via Chelsea Chronicle) player over contract talks.

Our Story: FC Liverpool is interested in Jamal Musiala (20) @FCBayern. His agents are currently not talking to the club about extending his contract (Til 2026) with Bayern @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 17, 2023

Our Dutch national would be in agreement over the starlet’s quality, having already agreed that Musiala is more than capable of winning a Ballon d’Or one day: “I think one time in his life. Yeah. Of course, he will improve, improve and will be better. So I think a good chance.”

Whilst we’re not exactly in dire need of attacking midfielders as things currently stand, when an opportunity comes by to sign a truly gifted footballer – previously made plans can be quickly torn up.

The Bayern man would most certainly tick that particular box should an opening arise to snap up his services come the next summer window.

You’d have to imagine Thomas Tuchel’s outfit won’t let Musiala go cheaply, of course, not that they’ll be forced to with his contract not set to expire until 2026.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one, as it’s hard to imagine the German giants letting two great talents off their books in the space of two summer windows!

