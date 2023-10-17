Paul Joyce confirms three-man selection headache for Klopp ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool are set to host Everton in the Premier League with the early kick-off following the international break and Jurgen Klopp is looking likely to have a headache over which players he can select.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Robertson’s injury comes with Klopp already nursing a number of selection headaches before the visit of Sean Dyche’s side.

‘He is without Curtis Jones, who is serving the second match of a three-game ban, and must make a decision on Alexis Mac Allister, who is part of the Argentina squad due to face Peru in Lima in the early hours of Wednesday morning’.

The update on Curtis Jones isn’t new, as we were already aware that he would be missing the game with the Blues because of the red card against Tottenham – a game that’s best to perhaps just leave there.

Then we have Alexis Mac Allister who, although given the green light to start against Wolves when we had the same kick-off after the international break last time, may be determined as not able to play from the start.

The Argentine was hooked at half-time at Molineux Stadium and perhaps this will be at the forefront of our manager’s mind when he selects his side for the game against Sean Dyche’s outfit.

Andy Robertson is the biggest concern though, as it was also confirmed in the same article that: ‘The Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson is awaiting the results of medical tests that will determine whether he requires an operation on the shoulder he dislocated playing for Scotland’.

If we are to see our No.26 needing surgery then we could be left with Kostas Tsimikas being asked to play a lot of minutes whilst the Scot rehabilitates the injury picked up against Spain.

As the campaign edges towards the festive period, this level of selection and injury concerns is far from ideal and let’s hope no new issues arise before kick-off against our neighbours.

